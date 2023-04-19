Sky Cams
One person dies in crash on I-95

Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died following a crash on I-95 on Wednesday.

According to Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a crash on I-95 northbound at mile marker 94 at about 1:41 p.m.

Troopers discovered that a car struck the median wall. The driver, 63-year-old George Cundiff from Reidsville, North Carolina, was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Georgia State Patrol says Cundiff may have experienced a medical emergency before the crash.

