Police asking for witnesses to come forward after shooting at Shuga Shack in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Police continue to ask for witnesses to help them solve a shooting in Statesboro where a high school student was wounded.

It happened at the Shuga Shack Saturday night after Statesboro High School’s prom.

The business was holding a private event at the time that was not affiliated with the school district.

Four days after a shooting at this rental venue, police say they’re still looking for witnesses and credible evidence to know what happened.

The young man shot during a fight Saturday night is recovering after being treated at the hospital.

A flyer listed this as a post-prom party for high school students with a charge at the door. Police tell WTOC they’d heard rumors before the party of a possible fight and spoke to the venue owner.

But now they’re trying to find anyone who saw or heard something first hand to help them investigate.

Police say you can contact them with information anonymously in needed.

Meanwhile, WTOC spoke on the phone with the owner of the venue. She’s out of town but returning to Statesboro. We’ll update when we hear back from her.

