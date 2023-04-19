Savannah mayor pushes back on criticism over fairground property vote

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The mayor of Savannah is pushing back on criticism over last week’s city council fairgrounds vote.

Last Thursday, city leaders approved a purchase and sale agreement for the property that could bring new affordable housing units to the city.

Some in District 5 say they were blindsided by the vote, claiming they asked the council to give them two-weeks’ notice so that city leaders could update residents on plans for the property.

Mayor Van Johnson said the vote was advertised properly and that project plans have remained the same for months.

“Nothing changed in 18 months, except that the city council authorized the city manager to come up with a purchase and sale agreement for the city council to approve. That’s it. There was nothing about the form, nothing about the function, nothing about the details of the plant itself that residents would be engaged,” Mayor Johnson said.

He said the public will be able to give their thoughts on the project once a development agreement is finished.

The 66-acre site off Meding Street is set to be developed in five phases, the first of which will provide 64 new affordable housing units for seniors.

