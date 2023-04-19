Sky Cams
SCAD Sidewalk Art Festival is this Saturday

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 42nd annual SCAD Sidewalk Art Festival is on Saturday, April 22.

The event is a unique way for talented artists to showcase their skills in a competition for prizes. SCAD students, alumni and high school students are allowed to enter.

The artwork will be on display, literally at your feet, at Forsyth Park.

For more information, please click here.

