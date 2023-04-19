SCAD Sidewalk Art Festival is this Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 42nd annual SCAD Sidewalk Art Festival is on Saturday, April 22.

The event is a unique way for talented artists to showcase their skills in a competition for prizes. SCAD students, alumni and high school students are allowed to enter.

The artwork will be on display, literally at your feet, at Forsyth Park.

