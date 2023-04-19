SCCPSS holds Celebration of Excellence to honor Valedictorian, Salutatorian, and STAR Students

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County schools kicked off graduation season by celebrating their students!

Tuesday night was a Celebration of Excellence, a ceremony and reception to honor the valedictorian, salutatorian, and STAR student for each of the 12 high schools, as well as international exchange students.

The deputy superintendent says this event is meant to show appreciation for the students and how hard they’ve worked to get here.

“We are just so proud of our students and we are extremely excited and elated to be able to recognize their accomplishments tonight and to begin what is going to be an amazing season for our students and that’s the start of graduation season for our seniors.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.