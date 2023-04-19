Seabrook man pleads guilty to the murder of a 70-year-old woman from Beaufort

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WTOC) - A Seabrook man is going to prison for the strangling death of a woman who hired him to do yard work.

According to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office, 46-year-old Jermaine Lemonte Thurston pleaded guilty to murdering 70-year-old Theresa Coker in her home on Polk Street in Beaufort.

Coker was found dead on Oct. 9, 2019 when a property management worker came to replace locks and door frames for a new tenant. When no one answered, the worker let himself in and found Coker’s body on the floor of the bedroom.

Coker had likely been dead for several days. According to the solicitor’s office, blood smears were found in the bedroom and kitchen. Coker’s purse and jewelry had been rifled through and, her Honda Accord was missing.

Thurston had recently been released from prison and lived in Seabrook. He had a girlfriend who lived in Beaufort.

Thurston had been seen on Polk Street days before Coker’s murder. Neighbors reported that Coker complained about a man harassing her and asking to do yard work. Later, they saw a man fitting Thurston’s description in her yard.

One neighbor said Thurston came by trying to sell jewelry after Coker’s death. After the murder, Coker’s daughter identified jewelry Thurston gave to his girlfriend that belonged to her mother.

According to the solicitor’s office, Coker’s Honda Accord was found in Seabrook, about a mile from Thurston’s mom’s home.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant and found bloody clothing in Thurston’s home. Thurston’s DNA was found on the curtains in Coker’s home, a mop that was found near her, and on a cigarette butt found in her car.

Thurston’s jury trial was set to begin on Monday, but he plead guilty instead. He has been sentenced to 43 years in prison.

According to the solicitor’s office, Thurston’s criminal history dates to 1994. It includes offenses in South Carolina and Georgia.

Among those offenses are four convictions for assault and battery, including a 2006 charge of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and a 2009 conviction for assault and battery with intent to kill that resulted in a 12-year prison sentence.

Additionally, Thurston has been convicted twice of burglary. He has also been convicted of criminal domestic violence and armed robbery.

