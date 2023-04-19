South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A South Carolina man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty for using information from stolen mail to steal or attempt to steal more than a million dollars from multiple victims.

According to court documents, Michael Boatwright 33, and Stephanie Napier, 29, called themselves the “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde”.

From November 2020 to June 2021, they drove around Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida to steal mail from mailboxes, capturing personal identifying information from the stolen mail, and then using that information to gain access and control of their victims’ bank accounts.

Officials say the two stole more than and attempted to steal, hundreds of thousands of dollars from victims, including those residing in the Statesboro area, with actual and attempted financial losses of more than $1.5 million.

Boatwright was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison after previously pleading guilty to Conspiracy to Commit Mail, Wire, and Bank Fraud.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge J. Randall Hall ordered Boatwright to pay $427,131.37 in restitution for actual losses to the victims, and to serve five years of supervised release after completion of his prison term.

Napier, 29 is serving a 28-month prison term for Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud and must serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.

“These thieves didn’t just steal their victims’ mail; they stole their money, their privacy, and their sense of security,” said U.S. Attorney Steinberg. “They are now being held accountable for their insidious acts.”

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case is being investigated by the Jacksonville, Fla. and Savannah, Ga. offices of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the U.S. Secret Service, with assistance from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office, and the Statesboro Police Department, and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ryan C. Grover.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.