Sylvania leaders holding public meeting for downtown improvement project

Sylvania
Sylvania(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SYLVANIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A meeting in Sylvania is being held for people interested in revitalizing their downtown.

It happens at 6 p.m. at the recreation department.

Organizers of the meeting say it’s a chance to get everyone on the same page for what the community wants from its downtown.

A quick glimpse around downtown and you see a range of storefront styles, and some empty storefronts too. Sylvania’s mayor hopes to see improve.

“Downtown Sylvania is very viable for the city and for the whole county. It’s the economic engine for our community. We’re proud of our town. We’re concerned for how it looks and how it will be moving forward,” said Mayor Preston Dees.

Sylvania’s Downtown Development Authority has partnered with professors from Georgia Southern University and the University of New Orleans to gather feedback on what people want to see from downtown merchants and what merchants need too.

They say grants and tax breaks could make revitalization easier than some might think.

“We already have a business survey out there to see what are the needs for existing businesses but also the needs for future businesses,” said Dr. Michelle Thompson.

This first meeting will let people give feedback on what they want from downtown and allow organizers to update the public on how they can help.

For those who miss the meeting, you have 30 days to give your input online.

