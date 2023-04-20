Sky Cams
Cameras to be installed in all classrooms in Effingham Co. public schools

(Photo by Ke'Sha Lopez)
(Photo by Ke'Sha Lopez)(KWTX)
By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Soon every classroom in Effingham County public schools will have a camera.

The multi-million dollar project has some parents cheerful but some teachers are wary.

“I think it’s a necessary thing. Definitely.”

High schools will be the first Effingham County public schools to get these cameras in the fall.

“That safety net there for our staff and for our students is very important.”

Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford says Middle Schools will come soon after and then Elementary schools next spring.

He says they are getting the cameras so staff can see situations firsthand instead of relying on word of mouth.

“Not only just providing that camera for safety but we’re also able to add one more tool to our teacher’s toolbox where they will be able to review themselves as a teacher,” said Dr. Ford.

Speaking of teachers, Ford says some are worried about this newest addition.

“Who’s going to be able to watch me, why would they watch me, when is it appropriate.”

He says administrators will only be able to monitor a teacher through the cameras if they have the teacher’s permission.

“We’ve got to develop that trust with the administrator standpoint with our teachers.”

Parents with children in Effingham County schools tell me putting cameras in classrooms is something they’re in favor of.

“If the school system can afford it, I think they definitely need to incorporate those for the safety of the children. With this day and age with the mass shootings and stuff, we’re losing kids on a daily basis almost,” said Leah Galbreath, a mom of two in the school district.

She also mentioned being able to get proof of any bullying is a plus. Dr. Ford says Liberty County schools also have these cameras and have had fewer problems as a result.

“If that one child thinks not to harm another child or bully another child because there’s a camera in the room then we may have saved that other child’s life because we don’t know how long it’s been going on or where it’s been going on.”

The cameras are being funded by money from the state, American Rescue Plan dollars and ESPLOST.

