City officials break down cost of building new training facility in Port Wentworth

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new Ghost Pirates practice complex set to be built in Port Wentworth.

Area leaders are hoping the complex will be an economic driver that will benefit not only team members but also those who live nearby.

It’s set to be built off Monteith Road near state route 21.

Port Wentworth city manager Steve Davis says the city gave the Ghost Pirates three and a half acres to build on.

The team will also receive a six and a half million-dollar loan to be used during construction, according to city officials.

The practice facility will be part of a larger Port Wentworth athletic complex that will include soccer and football fields plus an indoor gym.

After construction, Ghost Pirates leaders say they’ll receive a $1 million grant from Port Wentworth to fund youth outreach programs.

“Hockey and skating is not a cheap sport for kids to play. It’s not soccer where you get a ball and a field and you’re all set. So, we want to be able to make sure that kids, no matter what their income levels are at, can play and can learn to skate,” said Bob Ohrablo, the Zawyer Sports President.

Ultimately, team leaders say they picked Port Wentworth because they liked the idea of being included in a larger athletic park.

As for the practice facility itself, it’s set to have two ice rinks, a pro shop and more.

Construction is expected to be completed by summer of 2025.

