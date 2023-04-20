Sky Cams
Effingham Co. school leaders see improvement in students reading levels through pilot program

Effingham County Board of Education
Effingham County Board of Education(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Some elementary school students in Effingham County have fallen behind on their reading grade levels.

Thursday night, the Effingham County Board of Education will get an update on a program they’re hoping will improve those reading scores.

Throughout this school year, Blanford Elementary and South Effingham Elementary have been piloting the Leveled Literacy Intervention Program. It’s geared towards students who may have been falling behind with their reading scores and the board of education is getting a look at how well it’s been working.

The program is short term intervention program putting students in small groups every day to work on reading.

According to a presentation to the school board, at South Effingham Elementary School 38 out of 91 students in the program have finished the course. 75% of students in the program have either reached or are almost at their grade reading level.

Staff at Blandford Elementary say they wanted to make sure students who finished the program could perform well in class as well. And sure enough, school leaders say those students are caught up to their grade level.

“At the end of the day, literacy continues to be something that’s very, very important to us and very important to society as a whole for our young people, so they can have those opportunities after school to be successful,” Dr. Yancy Ford.

While this is just a pilot program, Dr. Ford says he’s pleased with the program so far.

