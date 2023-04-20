Explore the world of art at the Savannah Local Artist Market

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you like food music, and art you may want to head to the Salvation Army Baseball field this Saturday for the bi-annual Savannah Local Artist Market. There will be several local artists with their pieces on display and for sale. Our Michaela Romero gives us a look at what to expect.

“This is our 7th slam, it actually started 5 years ago. I wanted to provide a location for local artists at a reasonable rate to show their art and exhibit it to the whole community,” said Charlie Ellis, the founder of the Savannah Local Artist Market.

He said this event not only benefits the artists who make a living off their artwork, but it also gives the community the opportunity to explore the world of art.

“There are various pieces, it goes across the board.”

Ellis said pieces like Maxx Feist’s always leave a lasting impression on the community.

And Feist hopes the art speaks for itself.

" I want people to feel hopeful. You know my tagline for all of it is bright art for dark times, I love it when people love it. And I love it when the little kids love it and are like ohh look at that.”

For the artists, it’s an opportunity to show off their work and connect with the community.

“It’s really energizing to be around so many people who are there to see the art, and I love Savannah it’s awesome,” said Feist.

SLAM will be on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

