Former employee arrested for rape at Vice Lounge

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A former employee at a Savannah bar has been arrested for sexually assaulting someone in April.

Police arrested 24-year-old Taylor Tallent on April 1st for a rape that happened at Vice Lounge on Broughton Street - where he works.

He’s charged with rape and aggravated sodomy after Savannah Police received a report of sexual assault at Vice Lounge.

Tallent was an employee at the lounge at the time of his arrest.

Vice Lounge released a statement about his arrest, saying,

“This matter is the subject of an ongoing investigation. Vice Lounge has cooperated fully with the Savannah Police Department in its investigation and will continue to do so. No further public comment by Vice Lounge will be made while the investigation remains pending.”

