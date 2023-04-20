Guyton residents to lose water during repair project on Monday

GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Guyton residents will have their water cut off next week.

The city says Monday from 9 to 11 a.m., a water line will be repaired. hey will be repairing a water line. These are the areas expected to be impacted:

Highway 17 south of the roundabout

West Central Boulevard South of the roundabout

Whitesville subdivision

Lakeview subdivision

Crossgate subdivision

Candleberry subdivision

Mossy Hollow subdivision

Honeyridge Road

Honeyridge subdivision

Highway 119 west of the roundabout

You are asked to call (912) 772-3353 if you have any questions.

