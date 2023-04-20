Guyton residents to lose water during repair project on Monday
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Guyton residents will have their water cut off next week.
The city says Monday from 9 to 11 a.m., a water line will be repaired. hey will be repairing a water line. These are the areas expected to be impacted:
- Highway 17 south of the roundabout
- West Central Boulevard South of the roundabout
- Whitesville subdivision
- Lakeview subdivision
- Crossgate subdivision
- Candleberry subdivision
- Mossy Hollow subdivision
- Honeyridge Road
- Honeyridge subdivision
- Highway 119 west of the roundabout
You are asked to call (912) 772-3353 if you have any questions.
