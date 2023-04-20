Sky Cams
Guyton residents to lose water during repair project on Monday

Water flowing from a faucet.
Water flowing from a faucet.(Storyblocks)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GUYTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Some Guyton residents will have their water cut off next week.

The city says Monday from 9 to 11 a.m., a water line will be repaired. hey will be repairing a water line. These are the areas expected to be impacted:

  • Highway 17 south of the roundabout
  • West Central Boulevard South of the roundabout
  • Whitesville subdivision
  • Lakeview subdivision
  • Crossgate subdivision
  • Candleberry subdivision
  • Mossy Hollow subdivision
  • Honeyridge Road
  • Honeyridge subdivision
  • Highway 119 west of the roundabout

You are asked to call (912) 772-3353 if you have any questions.

