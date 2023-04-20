‘It was just heart-wrenching:’ Owner of Shuga Shack says she is upset about shooting

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Statesboro teen was wounded Saturday night and two others injured in a fight at a post-prom party in town.

The owner of the venue says they rent out this hall for everything from birthday parties to wedding receptions, as well as people throwing a party and charging admission. She says she’s as upset as anyone else about what happened.

Broken lights and broken railings remain here from Saturday night. Owner Lashayla Lanier was at home in Miami when she started getting calls and even videos after a brawl at a party thrown after Statesboro High’s prom.

“It was just heart-wrenching to see these kids thumping and fighting. I saw the gunshot, the blast in the air,” said Lanier.

That mark in the ceiling shows where the bullet struck. Lanier says someone booked the venue back in March for what she says they claimed to be a small birthday, not a huge party that charged admission.

“If I rent to you and you’re opening your event to the public, that calls for me to bring in my security.”

It’s also a higher fee, which she says the renters now owe her, but she hasn’t been able to reach them. She also says police heard the rumor of a fight breaking out that night, but didn’t alert her staff until that night.

She blames whoever rented the venue.

“The image that they put out of the venue, that’s not what we aim for here at The Shuga Shack.”

She says she’s passed along information to the police. Meanwhile, detectives are still asking for the public’s help to figure out what happened and who’s responsible.

