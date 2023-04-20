Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 04-20-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Blue skies smiling at me; nothing but blue skies do I see. High pressure is over the Peach and Palmetto State. Temperatures have warmed to the middle 80s away from the beaches. It’ll still be 75° at 7:58pm sunset.

Daybreak Friday 58, a few clouds in the afternoon with a high of 83° becoming a bit cloudier by sunset and overnight.

The cold front moves in Saturday with wake up temps in the middle 60s and mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures in the middle 80s with scattered showers and thunderstorms; one or two may reach severe limits. Timing looks to be 3pm to 9pm.

After the cold front pushes through Saturday evening cooler high pressure will build in behind it, resulting in Sunday morning lows dropping to about 53° with some upper 40s west of I-95. We’ll have mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s for the afternoon.

Monday: 55/78 with partly sunny skies.

A lingering disturbance out of the Gulf of Mexico will give us a decent chance of rain beginning Tuesday possibly through Friday with lots of cloud coverage and highs in the middle 70s.

MARINE: Friday...E winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. Saturday...S winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, a slight chance of thunderstorms. Sunday...N winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft.

TIDES: Elevated tide cycles are expected through late week due to the approaching new moon and onshore flow.

Stay safe!

~JErtle

