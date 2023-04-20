Man with gun found dead in Calif. airport parking garage, authorities say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KOVR) - Authorities say a man who allegedly fired two shots from his parked car at the Sacramento International Airport was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the 53-year-old suspect was in a parking garage near terminal A at the airport. Both the parking garage and terminal were put on lockdown Wednesday night while authorities searched for and eventually found the suspect.

The suspect was found dead in his parked car from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Amar Gandhi, a public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Authorities say the suspect called 911 around 8:30 p.m., saying he was at the airport and wanted to kill himself. At one point, a sheriff’s deputy spoke with the man, who was by himself in the car.

“Airport deputies… spoke to him from a distance, tried to talk him out and hear his thoughts,” Gandhi said. “Unfortunately, that driver then fired two shots. The deputies backed away, called for more support.”

Gandhi says it was later confirmed the suspect had shot himself. He never left the car.

No one else was injured in the incident.

Airport officials said the airport was open and flights were operational. They said there was no danger to the public.

