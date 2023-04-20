Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

‘Our hearts are broken’: 3-year-old hit, killed by car in parking lot

A family in Virginia says their 3-year-old son has died after being hit by a car in a parking lot. (Source: WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia family says they are going through the worst thing a parent could imagine.

Brittany Ashby has organized a GoFundMe on behalf of her sister and brother-in-law after her nephew was hit and killed by a car in an area parking lot Tuesday night.

The family has identified the boy as Logan Kozlowski.

WDBJ reports a prayer service has been scheduled for Wednesday night at the Timberlake Church in Lynchburg.

“Our hearts are broken. We love Logan so much and we are just devastated for him and for his family,” said Rev. Brad McMullen, pastor at Timberlake Church. “Throughout the community, so many lives are touched by his short life.”

Police are continuing their investigation and have asked anyone who may have witnessed Tuesday’s crash to contact Officer Bauserman at 434-455-6047.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘It was a mad house:’ RBC Heritage brings thousands of people to restaurants on Hilton Head Island
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Ghost Pirates make ‘major announcement’ in Port Wentworth
Police say 10-year-old Anthony Duran died from injuries he sustained as a result of an incident...
Police: Boy, 10, dies from injuries after fight at trampoline park
21-year-old Kaysey Jordan
21-year-old dead after stabbing in Vidalia
Yuma police say the suspects were never inside the high school.
17-year-old dead, 18-year-old injured after shooting in Bulloch Co.

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
The U.S. Coast Guard is asking for information on three missing American sailors, identified as...
Mexico searches for 3 missing US sailors with plane, ships
FILE - Gillis, her boyfriend Blake Walsh and their friends got lost while going to another...
Woman shot after wrong turn had hopes, dreams, father says
More charges are possible for the man accused in the deadly driveway shooting.
Woman killed in wrong driveway shooting