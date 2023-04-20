Sky Cams
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental

Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 8:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a grocery store as an accidental shooting.

The police department responded just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night to the Food Lion on the 100 block of Minus Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the shoulder and has non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday morning, the police department said it is investigating this shooting as an accidental shooting.

