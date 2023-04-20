Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Police Department is investigating a shooting outside of a grocery store as an accidental shooting.

The police department responded just after 7 p.m. Wednesday night to the Food Lion on the 100 block of Minus Avenue. Police said a man was shot in the shoulder and has non-life threatening injuries.

On Thursday morning, the police department said it is investigating this shooting as an accidental shooting.

