Savannah high school honored for preparing students for college

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A local high school getting recognized for the work it does in encouraging kids to go to college!

Sol C. Johnson High School was honored Wednesday as a School of Excellence winner.

The American College Application Campaign recognized the school for increasing the number of first generation college students and students from low income households that they encouraged to pursue a college degree.

One of the school’s counselors says this recognition makes people in her position feel appreciated for all they do for their students.

“It means that the work that I do matters to students. It means that other people recognize our work, and it just motivates and inspires me to want to do more for our students in the future,” said Angela Corinthian, a school counselor.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.