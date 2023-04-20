Sunshine and warmth continue today, storms possible Saturday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Warmer weather builds in through the end of the week, with highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday.

Temperatures are slightly warmer this morning with another dry commute on tap! pic.twitter.com/VMweKaOqmW — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 20, 2023

Morning lows are near 50 for inland areas this morning with mid 60s along the coast. Warmer weather quickly builds in during the day with plenty of sunshine around

We will remain dry this week, until a front approaches this weekend. Highs will be in the lower 80s Friday with mostly sunny skies.

A chance of rain moves in on Saturday afternoon/evening as our next front moves into the region.

Strong storms are possible near I-95 and the coast Saturday afternoon as a cold front collides with the sea breeze. Damaging wind is the main threat! pic.twitter.com/fRrbRdG6rZ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 20, 2023

Saturday morning starts out with a chance of coastal showers before daybreak. In fact, the highest rain chance will be from I-95 to the coast on Saturday. The sea breeze builds in midday, followed by a cold front during the afternoon. These will collide during the afternoon, prompting a chance for strong storms with damaging wind. Most of the rain looks to clear after dinnertime.

Ahead of Saturday’s front, highs are still expected to reach the mid 80s. Sunday will be cooler after the front with highs closer to 80 degrees.

Monday looks dry but a slight chance of rain moves in on Tuesday. Wetter weather builds in during the middle of the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.