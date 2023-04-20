Two-day conference to raise awareness about autism being held in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A local center is holding its annual two-day Savannah Autism conference.

It’s all in efforts to spread awareness about the disability. Autism is a communicational, social, and behavioral challenge.

Officials with the Matthew Reardon Center for Autism say there’s a need for more information and more understanding in the broader general community about the disability.

During Thursday’s conference, parents got the chance to learn ways to work with their child’s school to make sure they are succeeding in the school setting as well as developing socially.

“The school setting is the natural setting for our children in the United States. And so, we want to make sure they are able to do that. If we do that well in school, then they are ready to be launched past school.”

The conference will also be happening on Friday. It’s being held at the Richmond Hill City Center in J.F. Gregory Park.

