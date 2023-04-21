Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Bryan County officially part of the Savannah Hospital Authority

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County and Richmond Hill are now officially part of the Savannah Hospital Authority.

We told you about the work the authority was doing to make this possible last month.

The agreement allows the authority to open a medical office building there to relieve the burden on hospitals in the area.

The building will serve people living anywhere between Brunswick and Hilton Head Island, but will not perform surgeries.

Another big selling point - the new office building will not affect Savannah taxpayers.

“All it does is - this authority which has the same seven members - now can do projects not only in the City of Savannah but also the City of Pooler and Bryan County. Now Bryan County and the City of Pooler - they can set up their own authority. This doesn’t stop them from doing it, it’s just something allowed by the law. It’s a little unusual but it is allowed by the hospital authority’s law.”

The authority also unanimously passed a bond resolution to improve services at campuses in Savannah, Pooler and Richmond Hill.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts
Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental
‘It was a mad house:’ RBC Heritage brings thousands of people to restaurants on Hilton Head Island
Tybee Island
‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush

Latest News

THE News at 11
Gov. Kemp announces new Creative Homes Ideas facility coming to Liberty Co.
Creative Homes Ideas
Gov. Kemp announces new Creative Homes Ideas facility coming to Liberty Co.
THE News at 6
Cameras to be installed in all classrooms in Effingham Co. public schools
THE News at 6
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action