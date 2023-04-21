Bryan County officially part of the Savannah Hospital Authority

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bryan County and Richmond Hill are now officially part of the Savannah Hospital Authority.

We told you about the work the authority was doing to make this possible last month.

The agreement allows the authority to open a medical office building there to relieve the burden on hospitals in the area.

The building will serve people living anywhere between Brunswick and Hilton Head Island, but will not perform surgeries.

Another big selling point - the new office building will not affect Savannah taxpayers.

“All it does is - this authority which has the same seven members - now can do projects not only in the City of Savannah but also the City of Pooler and Bryan County. Now Bryan County and the City of Pooler - they can set up their own authority. This doesn’t stop them from doing it, it’s just something allowed by the law. It’s a little unusual but it is allowed by the hospital authority’s law.”

The authority also unanimously passed a bond resolution to improve services at campuses in Savannah, Pooler and Richmond Hill.

