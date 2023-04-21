Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into today, I’ll look for starting temps in the mid to upper-50s. We’ll continue tracking chances to see a few dense areas of patchy fog. Luckily, these should lift out quickly once the sun comes up.

It’ll be another beautiful day to get outside! High temps should warm back into the mid to upper-80s for most, but I’ll still look for upper-70s to lower-80s for areas closer to the coast. Then, the rain chance will rise later that afternoon as we expect a few scattered showers/storms ahead of our next cold front.

These should be sporadic and continue through the early morning hours of Saturday. We should see a break in rain chance throughout the day, allowing high temps to warm into the mid-80s again.

However, we are tracking a chance to see a line of stronger storms form over our coastal areas during the mid to late afternoon as the winds from the cold front and our sea breeze collide.

During this time, the highest threat will be mainly wind damage and locally heavy rainfall. Once this system comes through, rain chances should begin to fall quickly by sunset.

Then, we’ll track cooler temps heading into the following days with highs in the mid to upper-70s. It looks like our next big rain chances will not come in until the middle of next week.

