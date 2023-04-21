Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into today, I’ll look for starting temps in the mid to upper-50s. We’ll continue tracking chances to see a few dense areas of patchy fog. Luckily, these should lift out quickly once the sun comes up.

It’ll be another beautiful day to get outside! High temps should warm back into the mid to upper-80s for most, but I’ll still look for upper-70s to lower-80s for areas closer to the coast. Then, the rain chance will rise later that afternoon as we expect a few scattered showers/storms ahead of our next cold front.

These should be sporadic and continue through the early morning hours of Saturday. We should see a break in rain chance throughout the day, allowing high temps to warm into the mid-80s again.

However, we are tracking a chance to see a line of stronger storms form over our coastal areas during the mid to late afternoon as the winds from the cold front and our sea breeze collide.

During this time, the highest threat will be mainly wind damage and locally heavy rainfall. Once this system comes through, rain chances should begin to fall quickly by sunset.

Then, we’ll track cooler temps heading into the following days with highs in the mid to upper-70s. It looks like our next big rain chances will not come in until the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental
Tybee Island
‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush
South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts

Latest News

Warm but at least not humid
Jamie's 6pm Forecast
Jamie’s Thursday WX Forecast 04-20-2023
First Alert Weather
Sunshine and warmth continue today, storms possible Saturday
Sunny to close out the work week
Andrew's noon forecast 4.20