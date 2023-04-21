Elementary students receive adaptive tricycle in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Some students at an elementary school in Statesboro have some new three-wheeled freedom.

Rachel Murray’s students at Sallie Zetterower Elementary school received an adaptive trike Friday through a school foundation grant. The trike will allow students access who might not be able to use other kinds of bikes or trikes.

Staff from The Therapy Spot center helped figure out the ways to adjust the bike for several users.

“There’s different parts that different kids need like some of them need the extra support in their legs or in their trunk to hold them on and some of them don’t and how much of that we’re going to need to take on and off.”

Members of Statesboro Fire Department helped assemble the bike and get interchangeable parts ready for use.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.