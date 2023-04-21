Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Elementary students receive adaptive tricycle in Statesboro

adaptive tricycle
adaptive tricycle(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Some students at an elementary school in Statesboro have some new three-wheeled freedom.

Rachel Murray’s students at Sallie Zetterower Elementary school received an adaptive trike Friday through a school foundation grant. The trike will allow students access who might not be able to use other kinds of bikes or trikes.

Staff from The Therapy Spot center helped figure out the ways to adjust the bike for several users.

“There’s different parts that different kids need like some of them need the extra support in their legs or in their trunk to hold them on and some of them don’t and how much of that we’re going to need to take on and off.”

Members of Statesboro Fire Department helped assemble the bike and get interchangeable parts ready for use.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental
Tybee Island
‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush
South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts

Latest News

Interview with a casting director in Savannah
Interview with a casting director in Savannah
Orange Crush organizer says safety is top priority
Orange Crush organizer says safety is top priority
Orange Crush 2018 on Tybee Island.
Orange Crush organizer says safety is top priority
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow
Richmond Hill school taking part in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest