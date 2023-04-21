Ghost Pirates wrap successful first season despite missing playoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ghost Pirates finished their inaugural season over the weekend.

During the first year, the team brought thousands of fans to the new Enmarket Arena each game of their 2022 - 2023 season.

Zawyer Sports President, Bob Ohrablo says they were blown away by the communities draw to the sport and are already looking forward to season two.

“It was incredible. I don’t know how else to explain it. Obviously, we have some work to do on the ice but off the ice, 33 of the 36 games were sold out. We were very excited about that. The reception and the reaction of people in southeast Georgia could not have been more welcoming to our team,” Ohrablo said. “You know it’s still early in that planning process, but we’ll defiantly continue to entertain people, give them some new things to look forward to and work closely with Vegas to make sure our team is much more competitive.”

Ohrablo says they’re also looking ahead to hosting the ECHL All-Star hockey classic next year.

