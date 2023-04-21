Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Ghost Pirates wrap successful first season despite missing playoffs

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ghost Pirates finished their inaugural season over the weekend.

During the first year, the team brought thousands of fans to the new Enmarket Arena each game of their 2022 - 2023 season.

Zawyer Sports President, Bob Ohrablo says they were blown away by the communities draw to the sport and are already looking forward to season two.

“It was incredible. I don’t know how else to explain it. Obviously, we have some work to do on the ice but off the ice, 33 of the 36 games were sold out. We were very excited about that. The reception and the reaction of people in southeast Georgia could not have been more welcoming to our team,” Ohrablo said. “You know it’s still early in that planning process, but we’ll defiantly continue to entertain people, give them some new things to look forward to and work closely with Vegas to make sure our team is much more competitive.”

Ohrablo says they’re also looking ahead to hosting the ECHL All-Star hockey classic next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental
Tybee Island
‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush
South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts

Latest News

Ghost Pirates practice complex
City officials break down cost of building new training facility in Port Wentworth
THE News at 11
Ghost Pirates announce $25 million practice facility in Port Wentworth
Ghost Pirates announce $25 million practice facility in Port Wentworth
Savannah Ghost Pirates
Ghost Pirates make ‘major announcement’ in Port Wentworth