‘It’s really just the mandatory nature of it:’ Attorney argues lawsuit over Chatham Co. fire fees

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Commission decided to implement fire service fees last year after they learned a third of unincorporated Chatham County residents weren’t paying their subscription to Chatham Fire, a private company.

“It’s being illegally collected.”

Monique Jenkins’ home is about 2,600 square feet. Her initial fire fee bill was about $1,100. Then she noticed they charged for her dock which wasn’t supposed to happen.

“I mean they told me they’d give me my money and they still didn’t give me my money for like, it was over two months that I got some of it refunded back,” said Jenkins.

After a refund, she paid around $500. Her bill before the county took over was about $200. Unhappy with the increase, Jenkins thought about suing but didn’t go through with it.

“When you can’t get anybody to listen, then yeah you got to do a class action suit because then maybe people will think about what they’re doing and how they should have went about doing it.”

Unlike Jenkins, the Smith family did take legal action, according to their attorney Jon Manly.

“They, like a lot of folks, were concerned about the amount of the bill and how it increased over years past,” said Manly.

The fee is now calculated based on the square footage of all structures on your property plus a $100 flat fee.

The class action suit filed against the county says the county-issued fee is really a tax and that the way it is calculated is illegal under state law because...

“The county will enforce it through a judgment in filing lawsuits and perhaps even filing a lean against a property.”

Manly’s main argument...

“It’s really just the mandatory nature of it. the individual taxpayer doesn’t have the ability to say no or like in years past not pay a subscription.”

Chatham County has filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit citing a similar case in McDuffie County where the court ruled in the county’s favor.

County commissioner Helen Stone says while she’s against the $100 flat rate that residents are charged, she is in favor of the way the fee is calculated.

Regardless, she thinks the county will be making some changes.

“I’m hoping we will be tweaking it because I know there’s some things we’ve got to look at. I mean this was our first shot at this. This was dumped on us,” said Stone.

As far as how long it could take until a decision is made on this lawsuit.

“It could be years honestly.”

Again, the county implemented the fee because people weren’t paying for fire services.

This time around, they’ve said they would take a legal action against anyone who hasn’t paid it.

The county says no one has been summoned to court yet.

