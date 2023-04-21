Jamie’s Weekend WX Forecast 04-21-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - What a great way to start the weekend, though we do have a First Alert for Saturday with the cold front. In the meantime, enjoy highs right about 80° give or take a few degrees, a light breeze, and some natural shade with a few cumulus clouds. Temperatures at 7:58pm sunset around 75°.

Overnight showers possible with the highest possibility being the islands to I-95 but I think the rain could expand as far east as Pembroke, Sylvania, and Hampton.

Daybreak Saturday mix of sun and clouds 63. We reach 82° for the afternoon high as a cold front approaches from the west. The Storm Prediction Center has the immediate coast to I-95 under a Slight Risk for severe thunderstorms. The timing of any storms will be noon to 6pm. I think it’ll pass quickly and if we do get any severe thunderstorms, damaging wind gusts followed by large hail are the primary hazards. Any storms should come to an end by 6/7pm. The front moves offshore overnight, with drier air and clearing skies moving in from the west.

Sunday: 52/78 mostly sunny skies.

Daybreak Monday upper 40s to lower 50s. Highs will be a few degrees cooler on Monday in the middle 70s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday: 57/75 becoming mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon rain; increasing rain chances overnight due to a storm system in the Gulf of Mexico that will linger into the end of the week.

Wednesday looks the cloudiest with the best chance of widespread measurable rain at 70% and highs in the low 70s some of us won’t get out of the upper 60s.

MARINE...Saturday: S winds 10 to 15 kt, seas 3 to 4 ft, morning rain a break then a chance of strong afternoon storms. Saturday Night: W winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW with gusts to 20 kt after midnight, seas 3 ft. Sunday: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt, becoming NW 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft. Sunday night: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt after midnight, seas 2 to 3 ft.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

