More River Street businesses in support of Community Improvement District

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - River Street businesses may soon choose to pay more in taxes if a new Community Improvement District is approved.

That’s where River Street property owners would elect to pay more money on their property for improvement projects.

Savannah’s Waterfront Association says in order for the Community Improvement District or CID to happen, a majority of commercial property owners representing 75% of the value on River Street would need to give the thumbs up.

Julie Musselman with Savannah’s Waterfront Association says they’re nearing the amount of support needed to start the CID.

It would be used to pay for public safety, beautification, and infrastructure projects along River Street.

Initial approval would allow for a six-year term and would be governed by a seven-person volunteer board.

Musselman says the CID is projected to raise $500,000 annually.

She says there are already 30 CID’s in Georgia and that this money would be used to help maintain River Street.

“The riverwalk was dedicated in the 70′s and not much has been done since then. So we have the ability to work to get improvements done faster and working hand in hand with the city who’s only got so many resources and they only go so far,” said Musselman.

City council must approve the CID before it takes effect.

Musselman hopes that approval comes sometime this summer.

