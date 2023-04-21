Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New state laws generated rise in school book bans, advocacy group says

FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.
FILE - School libraries have been under more scrutiny this year.(Source: CNN/KPTV/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Book bans are on the rise as the public school year draws to a close, and one report says nearly a third of them are a direct result of new, restrictive state laws.

PEN America, a literary and free expression advocacy organization, wrote Thursday that 874 titles were banned in the second half of 2022.

The most bans are in five states: Texas, Florida, Missouri, Utah and South Carolina.

The most targeted books addressed ideas of self-discovery, racism and gender identity.

Some politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dismiss the increase as a hoax, but the PEN America CEO argues that constituents are not fooled.

The report also acknowledges that the closing of entire school libraries indicates that the true scale of book censorship could be even worse than it appears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental
Tybee Island
‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush
South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of...
Manslaughter charge against Alec Baldwin will be dismissed
North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill Wednesday banning gender-affirming...
North Dakota governor signs gender-affirming care ban
This handout photo released by telegram channel of Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov...
Russia’s air force accidentally bombs its own city
FILE - Radio host Larry Elder announced Thursday that he is running for president.
Radio host Larry Elder announces 2024 GOP bid for president