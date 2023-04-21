Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New study recommends breast cancer screening age should be lowered for Black women

(WTOC)
By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new international study is recommending Black women get screened for breast cancer earlier than some other health organizations recommend.

While Black women are less likely to get breast cancer compared to White women, they have a 40% higher chance of dying from breast cancer. That’s according to doctors here at Candler Hospital who also say it’s very important to get screenings as early as you can.

The U.S. preventative services task force recommends women get screened at age 50. A study by JAMA Network on 400,000-plus women recommends that the age be dropped down to 42 for Black women because of the increased death rate.

A radiologist says Telfair Pavilion at Candler hospital offers 3D mammograms, whole breast ultrasounds and breast MRIs.

She believes every woman should start getting screenings as early as 40 and even earlier, depending on their family history.

“We take these images to hopefully find breast cancers small and early before women are feeling these and so it’s overall a great study, increasing people’s knowledge, getting the word out there to hopefully help these women catch these cancers small and early,” said radiologist Jordan Dixon.

Because different breast screenings are so important, she says the FDA is making it mandatory that after a woman gets a mammogram she’s made aware of her breast density report, which could be vital in catching cancer earlier.

This was a measure the state of Georgia and South Carolina have been taking for years.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental
Tybee Island
‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush
South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts

Latest News

‘That could have been me:’ Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths
‘That could have been me:’ Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths
‘That could have been me:’ Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths
‘That could have been me:’ Black women at higher risk for pregnancy-related deaths
Coastal Health District offering free STD screenings this month
Coastal Health District offering free STD screenings this month
Coastal Health District holding meningitis vaccine clinics
Coastal Health District holding meningitis vaccine clinics