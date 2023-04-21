Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Orange Crush organizer says safety is top priority

By Shea Schrader
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city leaders are expecting a very busy weekend as a decades old beach party is returning to the island.

Orange Crush is back this year but not without controversy. All over social media, people are voicing their concerns about Orange Crush, an event that started as a beach party for HBCU students from across the region.

In the past, there have been safety issues with the event, including a shooting in 2015. The event also hasn’t been issued a permit by the City of Tybee Island.

One of the organizers of the event said that safety for this year’s Orange Crush is a top priority.

Though no permit has been issued for this year’s Orange Crush event, co-organizer Britian Wigfall said that he has been in contact with City of Tybee Island officials, discussing the safety of eventgoers and islanders.

“We talked about the safety rules of the beach, the sandbar, and I put it on a flyer and I passed it out to everybody to let them know the rules of the beach and let them know that safety is the number one priority,” Wigfall said.

Safety- and fun- go hand in hand for this event, Wigfall says. Though it has a controversial reputation, he adds that the point of Orange Crush is not to get crazy, but to build community.

“We want people to have good wholesome fun and get home safely.  We’re not just trying to break any rules and go down there and take over a city. We want to just have fun and enjoy the beach,” Wigfall said.

Orange Crush has taken place on Tybee since 1988- though for the last two years, it’s been held in Florida.

Wigfall says that the event is more sentimental than just a beach bash and that he wants those in attendance to make memories, like their parents did.

“It’s one of those things that people enjoy and talk about to this day. ‘I had fun at Orange Crush,’ they tell their parents about it, their kids about it. And I want them to speak about the good memories of Orange Crush, not the things that have happened in the past,” Wigfall said.

Orange Crush weekend does start Friday, and though it remains unpermitted, Tybee city officials say that they’re preparing for a big weekend like they would for any other event or holiday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental
Tybee Island
‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush
South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts

Latest News

Orange Crush organizer says safety is top priority
Orange Crush organizer says safety is top priority
Samsung Solve for Tomorrow
Richmond Hill school taking part in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest
Bryan County officially part of the Savannah Hospital Authority
Bryan County officially part of the Savannah Hospital Authority
THE News at 11
Gov. Kemp announces new Creative Homes Ideas facility coming to Liberty Co.