Orange Crush organizer says safety is top priority

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island city leaders are expecting a very busy weekend as a decades old beach party is returning to the island.

Orange Crush is back this year but not without controversy. All over social media, people are voicing their concerns about Orange Crush, an event that started as a beach party for HBCU students from across the region.

In the past, there have been safety issues with the event, including a shooting in 2015. The event also hasn’t been issued a permit by the City of Tybee Island.

One of the organizers of the event said that safety for this year’s Orange Crush is a top priority.

Though no permit has been issued for this year’s Orange Crush event, co-organizer Britian Wigfall said that he has been in contact with City of Tybee Island officials, discussing the safety of eventgoers and islanders.

“We talked about the safety rules of the beach, the sandbar, and I put it on a flyer and I passed it out to everybody to let them know the rules of the beach and let them know that safety is the number one priority,” Wigfall said.

Safety- and fun- go hand in hand for this event, Wigfall says. Though it has a controversial reputation, he adds that the point of Orange Crush is not to get crazy, but to build community.

“We want people to have good wholesome fun and get home safely. We’re not just trying to break any rules and go down there and take over a city. We want to just have fun and enjoy the beach,” Wigfall said.

Orange Crush has taken place on Tybee since 1988- though for the last two years, it’s been held in Florida.

Wigfall says that the event is more sentimental than just a beach bash and that he wants those in attendance to make memories, like their parents did.

“It’s one of those things that people enjoy and talk about to this day. ‘I had fun at Orange Crush,’ they tell their parents about it, their kids about it. And I want them to speak about the good memories of Orange Crush, not the things that have happened in the past,” Wigfall said.

Orange Crush weekend does start Friday, and though it remains unpermitted, Tybee city officials say that they’re preparing for a big weekend like they would for any other event or holiday.

