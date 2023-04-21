Sky Cams
Richmond Hill school taking part in Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Richmond Hill Middle School is one of 10 finalists for the National Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.

The competition challenges students in grades 6th through 12th to create a new app to benefit their community.

The Richmond Hill students created a device that connects to your phone to help veterans suffering from PTSD sleep better.

They need you help to win! You can vote online for their project. You are allowed to vote one time per day for 30 days.

According to the website, the school with the most votes will win the Community Choice Award.

That comes with a $10,000 prize for Samsung tech products and classroom materials.

