Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SSU sorority gives back to community with free food, toiletries

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah State University sorority gave back to their campus community on Friday.

The Delta Nu chapter of Delta Sigma Theta handed out toiletries and food to students. Officials with the sorority say they wanted to celebrate their charter week by doing this.

Their charter was found on April 18th, 1952.

They say this was all possible because of the partnership they have with Come as You Are Deliverance ministries.

“To change someone’s day, you never know what someone’s going through. So, to be that helping hand we’re always ready to be a helping hand to anyone in our community. We stand on public service, community service so that’s all we want to do.”

“It feels amazing just because this is what we do. To give back really means a lot. It really means all the hard work, dedication and everything goes to the student body, to the public, to the community, it really means a lot.”

The sorority handed out a bunch of different food, hygiene products and anything you have to use on a day-to-day basis.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental
Tybee Island
‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush
South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts

Latest News

Vidalia Onion Festival
Vidalia Onion Festival officially underway
Books to Kids Book Drive
Books to Kids Book Drive
Books to Kids drive today at Walmart on Whitemarsh Island
Books to Kids drive today at Walmart on Whitemarsh Island
Books to Kids Book Drive
Books to Kids Book Drive