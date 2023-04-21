SSU sorority gives back to community with free food, toiletries

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah State University sorority gave back to their campus community on Friday.

The Delta Nu chapter of Delta Sigma Theta handed out toiletries and food to students. Officials with the sorority say they wanted to celebrate their charter week by doing this.

Their charter was found on April 18th, 1952.

They say this was all possible because of the partnership they have with Come as You Are Deliverance ministries.

“To change someone’s day, you never know what someone’s going through. So, to be that helping hand we’re always ready to be a helping hand to anyone in our community. We stand on public service, community service so that’s all we want to do.”

“It feels amazing just because this is what we do. To give back really means a lot. It really means all the hard work, dedication and everything goes to the student body, to the public, to the community, it really means a lot.”

The sorority handed out a bunch of different food, hygiene products and anything you have to use on a day-to-day basis.

