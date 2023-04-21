Traffic plan in place as visitors begin showing up for Orange Crush

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee Island is gearing up for big crowds ahead of an expected large beach bash this weekend.

For the first time since 2020, Orange Crush will return to the city bringing with it calls for safety from both Tybee officials and event organizers.

The beach is expected to be packed with partiers, causing officials to implement safety protocols and they’re warning visitors to expect heavy traffic coming on and off the island.

It’s known for drawing college students and young tourists, like this group that made the 12-hour drive to Tybee from Philadelphia.

“We’re here for Orange Crush. We came to turn the whole city up,” Manman Davis said.

To prepare, Tybee officials say the island will be fully staffed with emergency personnel. They’re implementing traffic protocols in place to help crews move across the city.

Starting Saturday, cones will block the center lane of traffic on US 80 from the Lazaretto Bridge to Tybrisa Street for emergency vehicles only. No left turns will be allowed on to 15th or Tybrisa streets from Butler Avenue.

Tybee officials say they’re treating this weekend like a busy holiday such as the Fourth of July.

So, just how many people could be on Tybee this weekend?

City data shows during last July 4th weekend, as many as 12,000 cars drove onto the island in one day. That’s up from the 9,000 daily average that drive along US 80 near Tybee, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.

As the island prepares for Orange Crush’s return, a call from organizers for partiers to be safe.

There was a shooting at Orange Crush back in 2015.

Social media posts say festivities this weekend include a party on Tybee’s beach, cash drops and a car show.

“I put them on a flyer and I passed it out to everybody, what the rules are on the beach, making sure safety was the number one priority,” said Britian Wigfall, an Orange Crush co-organizer.

“We’re worried about safety, but we came out here to turn up. We’re just going to keep our eyes open,” Orange crush visitor Birkin Williams said.

Tybee Island says Orange Crush will be an unpermitted event this year. Still, Georgia State Patrol says they will be assisting Tybee Police this weekend.

The bulk of the events are expected Saturday on Tybee with other parties scheduled across Savannah throughout the weekend.

