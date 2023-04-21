Vidalia Onion Festival officially underway

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands are heading to downtown Vidalia for the Onion festival!

This weekend celebrates the community and it’s world famous crop.

The fun happening includes music as well as vendors, food, and entertainment for the kids. There’s also a carnival across town and a rodeo!

The Onion Festival helps showcase downtown as well as Vidalia and Toombs County. Organizers work almost year round to bring a range of attractions - from arts and crafts to classes to cook with Vidalia onions.

There’s plenty to see, to do, and to eat.

You need tickets for the show Friday night as well as the concert Saturday night.

But the fun lasts through the weekend into Sunday and that’s when organizers will start thinking about next year.

