18-year-old killed in Varnville shooting

Police lights(Source: Gray News)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 4:54 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager is dead after a drive-by-shooting in Varnville.

The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Kaleb Cave was shot once inside his residence and died on the scene, after first responders tried to administer aid.

Deputies arrived at the home on Harriet Tubman Ln. around 2:10 a.m. April 21st and are now investigating, alongside the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

