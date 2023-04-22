‘Books, Blankets and Family Fun’ event held Saturday at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System held their annual ‘Books, blankets and family fun’ event Saturday in Daffin Park.

SCCPSS tells us typically about 15,000-20,000 people come out for this day of learning-based fun, as families and students can pick up free books and embrace the importance of reading.

Along with a park full of vendors there were also some musical performances from local schools at the event that brought folks out to enjoy the weather before the storms rolled through.

“We wanted to give families an opportunity to come together in fellowship and learn about literacy. Their getting books, but not only are they getting books they’re getting valuable information, they’re having the opportunity to learn STEM activities, play STEM activities, we have celebrity readers,” Dr. Angie Lewis said.

WTOC was involved as some of those readers, and Dr. Lewis says several area principals got in on the action too.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.