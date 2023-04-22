Sky Cams
Crash on Highway 80 sends 5 people to hospital

A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital.

The accident happened just after 1 p.m. Saturday on Highway 80 at Suncrest Boulevard.

Chatham County Police tells WTOC two vehicles were involved and five people were sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Westbound Highway 80 is shut down due to this accident.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

