Darien hosts Coastal Earth Day 2023

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - Coastal Earth Day 2023 was hosted in Darien Friday, just in time for Earth Day.

Several sustainability and environmental leaders from the state came out to share ideas on how to increase environmental awareness.

A topic that was brought up was Hyundai Motor Group’s planned Metaplant - an electric vehicle and battery factory that’s set to be built in Bryan County.

One organizer told us that that new project plays a bigger role in taking care of the planet than people think.

“Certainly technology is playing a really big role in this because it’s gonna help people reduce their power bills and ultimately that’s what I’m concerned about is that you be a good steward of this energy. That’s what Earth Day, for me, is all about. It’s protecting the resource, using it wisely, taking care of the things that we have. We all need to take personal responsibility. It’s not just something the government should do, it’s something we should all do.”

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources will be having its annual Coast Fest Saturday in Brunswick, and Darien will be observing the Blessing of the Shrimp Fleet festivities throughout the weekend.

