Dylan’s Saturday Forecast

By Dylan Smith
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Once this last line of showers and storms comes through, the first alert weather day will be over. We should see clearing skies and temps drop into the 60s overnight.

By tomorrow morning, I’ll look for start temps to be from in the mid to upper-40s to lower-50s around the area. Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly sunny skies as highs warm into the upper-70s to lower-80s for most.

It’ll be another beautiful day for any outdoor activities you might have planned. You’ll want to take full advantage of it because mostly cloudy skies will return on Mondy. During that time, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the upper-50s with highs in the mid-70s by that afternoon.

Throughout the next week, high temps should remain in the mid to upper-70s each day. However, starting Tuesday I’ll begin to look for scattered rain chances to return throughout the day.

Before we track widespread rain throughout the midweek until it starts to taper off some heading into next week. It’ll definitely be a week you’ll want to keep some rain gear handy.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast