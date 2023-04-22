Sky Cams
‘It’s something that everybody looks forward to:’ 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet happening this weekend

FILE
FILE(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A tradition is returning to McIntosh County this weekend. It’s the 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet!

The three-day-long festival culminates with priests blessing area shrimping and commercial fishing boats underneath the Darien Bridge.

It’s for good luck in the shrimping season ahead.

The festival set right at the Darien Waterfront is expected to have around 8,000 people in attendance this year from near and far.

”I lived here a long time ago, I just recently moved back, so I’ve known about it all my life really. But I’ve never been, this is my first time being here,” said Laura Riley from Brunswick.

Friday evening featured vendors, food trucks and live music with a full schedule of events ahead.

”It’s something that everybody looks forward to. It’s annual here. People come not even just from McIntosh, but from Brunswick and Glynn, they come here just to have fun,” said Lucas Spinks and Anthony Jackson from Darien.

A weekend of fun dedicated to honoring the commercial fishing and shrimping industry something organizers say is the backbone of McIntosh County.

”We just hope that everyone keeps in mind the reason for the celebration, which is really our shrimpers, our commercial fishermen. This is a chance to support them, to show them our gratitude, and also to remember to eat local shrimp!” said Kat Hoyt, the CEO of the Darien-McIntosh Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday morning is the street parade with a concert Saturday night.

The fishing boats will be blessed Sunday afternoon all in the hopes of a profitable season ahead.

