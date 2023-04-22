Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Would-be catalytic converter thief stabbed to death in driveway, reports say

Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged...
Authorities are investigating a deadly stabbing in the Los Angeles area involving an alleged catalytic converter thief.(tillsonburg via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - A man was stabbed to death while allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter from a car in California on Friday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to a neighborhood in South El Monte around 2:30 a.m. regarding a stabbing.

Arriving deputies said they found a man, believed to be between 45 and 50 years old, stabbed in the chest outside of a home. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the unidentified man was stabbed to death after trying to steal a catalytic converter. The sheriff’s department said he and two others were trying to steal car parts from a vehicle that was parked in a driveway.

The stabbing occurred when a resident reportedly came outside of the house and a confrontation took place with the group.

Deputies said the resident was detained for further questioning but two of the suspects were able to leave the scene in another vehicle.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the LASD Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham Co. woman applying for liquor license pleads guilty to charges connected to drug trafficking
A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
Man injured in shooting outside of Food Lion in Garden City
Police say shooting outside Garden City grocery store could have been accidental
Tybee Island
‘My biggest issue is the traffic’: Georgia State Patrol assisting Tybee Island police during Orange Crush
South Carolina man and woman sentenced to prison for using stolen mail to raid bank accounts

Latest News

FILE
‘It’s something that everybody looks forward to:’ 55th annual Blessing of the Fleet happening this weekend
FILE - Attorney Mark Pomerantz arrives at federal court in New York, Aug. 12, 2002. House...
House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry
Five people accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial and fraud crimes...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirators appear in court, prosecutors push for trials
FILE - Shoppers, visitors and employees exit the Mall of America on March 17, 2020, in...
Police: Suspect in standoff near Mall of America arrested