Chatham County Sheriff’s Office host 19th annual Poker Run

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out driving around our area Saturday morning, there’s a good chance you saw more motorcycles than normal that’s because the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office held their 19th annual Poker Run.

“We’ve already had probably over 150 motorcycles leave here this morning.”

Saying bikes are a mode of transportation Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher enjoys, is probably an understatement.

“I’m 79 years old and I still ride and I love them.”

His offices’ event came back from a two year COVID hiatus last year, and raises money for kids at the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Foundation.

“At Christmas we send out a list and give them $100 and they can have whatever they want for $100,” Sheriff John T Wilcher said.

Riders take a 100 mile route around our area and enjoy food after, with a chance to win their entry fee back in a raffle. The sheriff saying all of this put on for a deserving cause.

“The kids mean a lot to me. There are kids that have never been in any trouble, never been juvenile, never been adjudicated and their families just desert them and just leave. They deserve a chance in life.”

