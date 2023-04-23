Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Chatham County Sheriff’s Office host 19th annual Poker Run

19th annual Poker Run
19th annual Poker Run(WTOC)
By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out driving around our area Saturday morning, there’s a good chance you saw more motorcycles than normal that’s because the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office held their 19th annual Poker Run.

“We’ve already had probably over 150 motorcycles leave here this morning.”

Saying bikes are a mode of transportation Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher enjoys, is probably an understatement.

“I’m 79 years old and I still ride and I love them.”

His offices’ event came back from a two year COVID hiatus last year, and raises money for kids at the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Foundation.

“At Christmas we send out a list and give them $100 and they can have whatever they want for $100,” Sheriff John T Wilcher said.

Riders take a 100 mile route around our area and enjoy food after, with a chance to win their entry fee back in a raffle. The sheriff saying all of this put on for a deserving cause.

“The kids mean a lot to me. There are kids that have never been in any trouble, never been juvenile, never been adjudicated and their families just desert them and just leave. They deserve a chance in life.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
One injured in apparent road rage incident on Highway 80
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 7 people to hospital
Tybee Island
Tybee Island officials have major safety concerns on Orange Crush day two
Police lights
18-year-old killed in Varnville shooting
Gridlocked Traffic
Accidents cause major delays orange crush weekend

Latest News

Orange Crush
Tybee Island Mayor Shirley Sessions speaks on Orange Crush
GS SPRING GAME
GSU SPRING GAME
A motor vehicle crash shutdown parts of Highway 80 Sunday afternoon.
Crash shutdown westbound lanes of Highway 80
Books, Blankets and Family Fun Event
‘Books, Blankets and Family Fun’ event held Saturday at Daffin Park