Crash shutdown westbound lanes of Highway 80

A motor vehicle crash shutdown parts of Highway 80 Sunday afternoon.
A motor vehicle crash shutdown parts of Highway 80 Sunday afternoon.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A motor vehicle crash shutdown parts of Highway 80 Sunday afternoon.

According to a post from Tybee Island Police, the crash caused the westbound lanes of Highway 80 near the intersection of 5th Avenue to shutdown.

Traffic is being detoured to Miller Avenue.

Officials say please avoid the area if possible at this time and expect delays as emergency personnel work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. WTOC will provide updates as they become available.

