Dylan’s Sunday Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into the work week, I’ll look for starting temperatures tomorrow to be in the mid to upper-50s with highs in the mid to upper-70s by that afternoon. We could see a light shower in the morning, but the chances are less than 10 percent.

If you have any more outdoor plans that you weren’t able to get through over the weekend. This will be the day to do it. Throughout the rest of the week, high temps should remain in the mid to upper-70s each day.

Starting Tuesday I’ll look for scattered rain chances to return throughout the day for our coastal areas, inland south, and I-95 corridor as a sea breeze sets up during daylight hours. This could lead to a little breezy wind throughout the day with gusts between 20 to 25 MPH.

Then, we track widespread rain chances throughout the midweek until it starts to taper off some heading into next week. It’ll definitely be a week you’ll want to keep some rain gear handy. The good news is, I’m not expecting to see any severe conditions as of now.

However, that could still change as the week goes on. So, be sure to stay updated on the forecast throughout the week. Right now, it looks like the next best chance for solid outdoor weather will be next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.