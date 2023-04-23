Georgia Southern football holds annual Blue vs. White Spring Game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern football program wrapped up their 15-pracice spring session with their annual Blue vs. White Spring Game at Paulson Stadium on Saturday.

Team Blue defeated Team White, 43-19.

Tulsa transfer quarterback Davis Brin set himself apart from the competition at the position by completing 13 of 23 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown.

“We are an aggressive offense and I really like that about this system. That makes me feel like there is some confidence in me to throw the ball around. It’s only going to help us be successful. There is a lot of talent here and big-time players making big-time plays. I am really loving it,” Brin said in regards to how he feels he is fitting in Clay Helton’s system.

The Team Blue defense would eventually take control of the game by forcing five turnovers, which included a pick-6 on the final snap of the game. The defense looks to have gelled in a short amount of time under new defensive coordinator Brandon Bailey.

“The story of the day is probably the defense. I think they played inspired football. They have reallly progressed as a unit. I am proud of coach Bailey and the staff to only have one week prior to going to spring ball,” Clay Helton said after the game.

The Eagles open the 2023 season at home against The Citadel on September 2nd.

