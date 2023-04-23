One injured in apparent road rage incident on Highway 80

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting on Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski after 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Chatham County Police.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

Chuck Kearns with Chatham Emergency Services says the female victim was injured in an apparent road rage incident.

CCPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and one suspect is in custody.

Multiple car accidents throughout the day have caused gridlocked traffic on the roads to Tybee Island. Kearns says CES responded to eight crashes between noon and 6 p.m.

WTOC has received reports of wait times of three or more hours in traffic as a result of the multiple wrecks.

We are working a shooting that happened on Hwy. 80 near Ft. Pulaski around 7:20 pm. One person wounded, one suspect in custody. Detectives working to gather more information. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) April 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.