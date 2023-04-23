Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

One injured in apparent road rage incident on Highway 80

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is injured after a shooting on Highway 80 near Fort Pulaski after 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Chatham County Police.

Police say the victim is in stable condition.

Chuck Kearns with Chatham Emergency Services says the female victim was injured in an apparent road rage incident.

CCPD says this is an ongoing investigation, and one suspect is in custody.

Multiple car accidents throughout the day have caused gridlocked traffic on the roads to Tybee Island. Kearns says CES responded to eight crashes between noon and 6 p.m.

WTOC has received reports of wait times of three or more hours in traffic as a result of the multiple wrecks.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 5 people to hospital
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores
(Photo by Ke'Sha Lopez)
Cameras to be installed in all classrooms in Effingham Co. public schools
Orange Crush 2018 on Tybee Island.
Orange Crush organizer says safety is top priority

Latest News

Gridlocked Traffic
Standstill traffic causing delays across Wilmington and Whitemarsh Islands
Gridlocked traffic causing delays across Wilmington and Whitemarsh Islands
Books, Blankets and Family Fun Event
‘Books, Blankets and Family Fun’ event held Saturday at Daffin Park
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 5 people to hospital