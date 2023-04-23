Opening Day at Hendrix Park in Bryan County underway

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It was opening day at Hendrix Park in Bryan County as the county held its first games on the newly rebuilt fields.

Just over one year ago, Hendrix Park was one of the hardest-hit areas by the deadly EF-4 tornado that struck Bryan County last April.

Saturday half of the baseball and softball fields are complete and ready for play as County Commissioner Noah Covington threw out the first pitch. He says today’s celebration was much needed, but there’s still more work to do as the county recovers.

“It means a lot ot get things back on track. It’s a central part of our community, a place we all love and hold dear to us. We all need this reopen, and we need the rest of the park back in order too, and it’s on the way.”

The rest of the park is expected to be completed by this June, with the replacement gym targeted for 2024.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.