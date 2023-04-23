Standstill traffic causing delays across Wilmington and Whitemarsh Islands

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Gridlocked traffic heading onto Tybee Island is causing significant delays all across Wilmington and Whitemarsh Islands.

Thousands of people were expected to head to Tybee Island this weekend for Orange Crush but many of them are having trouble making it there.

WTOC has heard reports of wait times of three or more hours in traffic.

Chuck Kearns, the CEO of Chatham Emergency Services, says that there were eight wrecks on the way to Tybee Island between noon and 6 p.m. causing standstill traffic among major routes like Highway 80 and Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

Kearns says the only time he’s ever seen gridlocked traffic this bad, is during hurricane evacuations in Florida.

However, what’s making it worse, he says, is the behavior of some people in the traffic jams.

“I’ve heard our ambulances and fire crews calling for police because in the traffic jams, people are driving on the wrong side of the road, they’re making abrupt U-turns. There have been a couple of radio calls for assistance for people in the traffic jam who are on the roofs of their cars dancing, who are out in the streets, dancing in the traffic,” CEO, Chatham Emergency Services Chuck Kearns said.

Kearns says EMS officials are worried the situation will continue into the night as people leave Tybee Island, and that if you don’t have to be on the roads, it’s best to stay away.

Please avoid Hwy. 80 on the Islands and heading to Tybee. We’re dealing with multiple accidents and incidents. Traffic is at a standstill, and we expect it to stay that way tonight. — Chatham County Police Department (@ChathamCountyPD) April 23, 2023

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.