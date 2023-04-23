Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Standstill traffic causing delays across Wilmington and Whitemarsh Islands

By Shea Schrader
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Gridlocked traffic heading onto Tybee Island is causing significant delays all across Wilmington and Whitemarsh Islands.

Thousands of people were expected to head to Tybee Island this weekend for Orange Crush but many of them are having trouble making it there.

WTOC has heard reports of wait times of three or more hours in traffic.

Chuck Kearns, the CEO of Chatham Emergency Services, says that there were eight wrecks on the way to Tybee Island between noon and 6 p.m. causing standstill traffic among major routes like Highway 80 and Johnny Mercer Boulevard.

Kearns says the only time he’s ever seen gridlocked traffic this bad, is during hurricane evacuations in Florida.

However, what’s making it worse, he says, is the behavior of some people in the traffic jams.

“I’ve heard our ambulances and fire crews calling for police because in the traffic jams, people are driving on the wrong side of the road, they’re making abrupt U-turns. There have been a couple of radio calls for assistance for people in the traffic jam who are on the roofs of their cars dancing, who are out in the streets, dancing in the traffic,” CEO, Chatham Emergency Services Chuck Kearns said.

Kearns says EMS officials are worried the situation will continue into the night as people leave Tybee Island, and that if you don’t have to be on the roads, it’s best to stay away.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shot of Hernandez Collision Center's sign off of Ogeechee Road in Chatham County.
Customers Fight Back: Local body shop facing legal action
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 5 people to hospital
FILE - Ikea currently has 51 stores and two plan-and-order points in the U.S.
Ikea to open 8 new US stores
(Photo by Ke'Sha Lopez)
Cameras to be installed in all classrooms in Effingham Co. public schools
Orange Crush 2018 on Tybee Island.
Orange Crush organizer says safety is top priority

Latest News

Gridlocked traffic causing delays across Wilmington and Whitemarsh Islands
Source: WTOC
One injured in apparent road rage incident on Highway 80
Books, Blankets and Family Fun Event
‘Books, Blankets and Family Fun’ event held Saturday at Daffin Park
A two-vehicle accident on Highway 80 sent several people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.
Crash on Highway 80 sends 5 people to hospital